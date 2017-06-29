Successful year for St Colmcille's Primary School Templemore

Capturing the U/11 Roinn A County Hurling title certainly capped off a very successful year for the pupils of St. Colmcille’s PS, Templemore.

An early Jamie Ormond goal gave Templemore a perfect start, and mid-way through the half, they led by four points thanks to a spectacular point from Ormond again and a long range effort from the tigerish Tom Corcoran. Michael Cahill added two well taken points but Cashel rallied impressively and led by a point at half time.

The second half was much tighter and tougher. Dylan Quinlan, Cormac Bourke and Jamie Monaghan kept the scoreboard ticking as this ferocious contest ebbed and flowed at a frantic pace. Dayle Hogan and Glen Fennel continued to work hard up front throughout the game. With Cashel leading, and the clock turning red, player of the match Ned Delaney calmly slotted a ‘65 with the very last puck of normal time to bring the match to extra time.

When a high, hopeful ball dropped into the Templemore net, it appeared that the day would belong to Cashel. But in typical Colmcille’s fashion, the young warriors regrouped and scored the next three points, two from frees by Ned Delaney. Cian Sheedy and Jack Marnell began to dominate around the middle and this was to prove crucial as Cashel were unable to find the space they needed. With the pressure at boiling point, the coolest man on the field, Cormac Foy, fetched a high ball in front of his own goal and cleared his lines as the now engrossed crowd roared with approval. Templemore were hanging on by their finger nails to a one point lead.

The last moments of this game would provide agony and ecstasy. A late free offered Cashel one last chance to rescue the game. As the ball slowly drifted left and wide, the Colmcille’s players celebrated the outstanding achievement of an amazing double, having won the Roinn A Football title back in November. Heartbreak for a spirited and talented Cashel team as it ended Cashel 2.10, St. Colmcille’s 2.11.

Captain Josh Quinlan accepted the trophy on behalf of a wonderful group of players. This marked the end to yet another successful year for Colmcille’s as they add this title to the U/11 Football title and of course that famous All Ireland Spikeball title.