McCan Barracks Templemore 1969
L/R: Dom Wixted, Jerry Shortt R.I.P., Johnny Purcell, Pat Walsh, Tommy Whelan R.I.P., Johnny Goldsboro, Michael Roche, Bobby Kavanagh R.I.P, George Buggy. Extreme left Mick Boyle
Army personnel from McCan Barracks Templemore attended the official opening of the Garda sports field circa 1969. To mark the occasion a Garda selection played the Tipperary u/21 football team which included Templemore’s Jack Walsh who turned in a “star performance” and was awarded Man of the Match. The Tipp boys won!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on