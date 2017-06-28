New President for Templemore Lions Club
Kevin Ludlow, Aoife Grey, Tom Kenny, Joe Kelly, Francis Murphy, Angela Galvin, Mick Maher, Barbara McNamara, Eddie Moran. Kathleen Collier, Declan Glynn and Teresa Dineen
At the June meeting of Templemore Lions Club District Governor Teresa Dineen from Cork Lions Club addressed those present.
The meeting also saw the end of Kathleen Collier’s term of office as President, as Declan Glynn received his Chain of Office as President for the coming year 2017/18. Declan has been a valued member of the club for the past number of years and he is wished well in this prestigious position.
