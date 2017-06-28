Student Awards at Templemore College of Further Education

Templemore College hosted its student awards ceremony on June 1st 2017. There were twenty-four awards presented to students in the departments of Business, Computer Science, Building Design, Childcare, Beauty Therapy, Health Wellness and Sports Studies, Hairdressing, Media and Make-up Artistry, Horticulture, Security Studies and Humanities. This year there was also a Special Merit Award, which went to EIiza Wynn Jones.

The College Principal, Dr. Noel Colleran opened the ceremony by welcoming students, guests and staff of the College. He went on “ Our student awards are not about being better than anyone else; they are about acknowledging exceptional progress and improvement regarding self-esteem, self-confidence, interpersonal and social skills, and the positivity students demonstrate so that they get the best out of themselves, and sometimes, with their help and support, enable their colleagues and their teachers get the best out of themselves as well. This is far more important than what can be measured in the form of assessment results.” He went on “our awards are for student progress that we cannot measure mathematically, but we know in our gut that it counts for a lot”. Dr. Colleran concluded by congratulating all award recipients and wished them well in their future lives.

This was very enjoyable event for all who attended and it remains one of the highpoint of College activities on an annual basis. The College was also delighted to announce that there are still places available on some courses so contact the College on 0504 31007 or tcfe.ie.