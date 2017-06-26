SEMRA help rescue two hikers in Galtee Mountains, Co. Tipperary

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) helped evacuate two hillwalkers who got into difficulty in the Galtee Mountains in Co. Tipperary over the weekend.

SEMRA responded to a request from An Garda Síochána in Thurles to assist a walking group on the Galtee Mountains on Sunday (June 25). Some 18 members responded.

However given the location & condition of the walkers, SEMRA requested the Coastguard for evacuation by helicopter, and Rescue 115 from Shannon were able to winch the walkers on board.