Breaking: The world of politics joins with local community to pay respects to the late Des Hanafin

Fianna Fail Leader Micheál Martin joins the throngs of mourners who attended removal of Remains to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles.

Figures from across the political divide came to Thurles this evening to pay their final respects to the late former Senator Des Hanafin, as warm tributes were paid to the veteran politician.

Father of former Government Minister Mary Hanafin, and Senator John Hanafin, Des died suddenly on Thursday morning, aged 86. Hugh Ryans Funeral Home in Thurles was very busy throughout the evening as the people of Thurles and Mid Tipperary turned out in force alongside politicians of all creeds and colour. Of course, Fianna Fail members, led by Leader Micheal Martin, were out in force and performed a Guard of Honour from the funeral home, along Slievenamon Road, through Liberty Square, and onto Cathedral Street, as Des was conveyed for the last time through the town in which he was born and reared - his father Johnny had been a founding member of Fianna Fail. Local councillors from Tipperary County Council were also out in force throughout the evening- Des had been the youngest ever Chairman of North Tipperary County Council, and made an enormous contribution to local authority and to Seanad Eireann, where he also served.

Included amongst those who attended were TD's Jackie Cahill, Sean Fleming, Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins, while former Government Ministers John O'Donoghue and Mary Coughlan were also present.

The Remains were received at the Cathedral of the Assumption by Rev Fr Tomas O'Connell with Archbishop Emeritus, Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, Dermot Clifford. There were also two Papal Knights to welcome the Remains to the Cathedral.

Des will be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles after Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 12 noon.