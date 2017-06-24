Nicole is Nissan's next 'Ambassador'

A 23 year old racing driver from Roscrea is in the driving seat to become a Nissan Generation Next ambassador after being named among the 20 finalists who have been put forward to the public voting stage of the popular competition.

Nicole Drought from Knock Road in Roscrea was one of almost 1,000 people who applied to the innovative ambassador programme which helps people to follow their dream and to get ahead with the backing and support of Nissan.

Nicole is now just one step away from landing the keys to a brand new, taxed and insured Nissan to drive for a year.

The talented sports star is Ireland’s premier female racing driver. She became the first woman to win in the Irish Touring Car Championship last year. That feat of achievement also led to her being named as the 2016 Irish Sportswoman of the Year.

“My goal is to become a household name and an influencer in the Irish motor trade, perhaps a modern day Rosemary Smith,” said Nicole, referring to the legendary rally driver from Dublin who achieved remarkable international success throughout the 1960s.

“I move to Sportscar racing this year and I would love to eventually test and race an LMP3 car in the European Le Mans Series and at the famous 24 Hour of Le Mans race,” said Nicole, who is currently in the final year of an Accountancy and Business degree course at University Limerick.

Nicole’s achievements also include becoming the first ever Irish Ambassador for the Sean Edwards Foundation and being inducted into the Murphy Prototypes Young Driver Scheme. She has set her sight on success in the UK and Ireland in 2017.

Local Nissan dealer, Donal Ryan Car Sales, is encouraging everyone in Tipperary to get behind Nicole and to vote for her online at www.nissangenerationnext.ie before voting closes on 14th July. The top seven vote-getters get to become Nissan Generation Next ambassadors, while the judges at Nissan will select the final three ambassadors for 2017.

“Nicole exemplifies what Nissan Generation Next is all about. She is hugely talented and fearless about pursuing her dream of becoming a household name in the competitive sport of motor racing. We are proud to support Nicole and we encourage everyone to get behind her and to vote for her online,” said Eugene Ryan, Dealer Principal at local Nissan dealer, Donal Ryan Car Sales.