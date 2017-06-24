Killenaule Festival full of fun for all the family

It is that time of year again with the sun blazing and the children on school holidays, it must be time for our annual festival. Keep the dates Monday 10th July to Sunday 16th July free for a week of fun and enjoyment.

Monday is "Big Bucks Bingo" with €2,000 in prize money, with €100 per house and the jackpot game of a guaranteed €500.

Tuesday and Wednesday evenings will see the 040 hurlers go at it again and remember the entertainment they gave us last year.

Thursday night is Poker night so brush up on your card skills.

Friday will see our local pubs put on some entertainment and will gladly quench our thirst.

Saturday is a busy day beginning with a cycle around the parish "Tour De Killenaule". So you have 4 weeks to get those bikes oiled up. While the cycle is in progress the bake off will be judged and the produce will be consumed after the cycle.

On Saturday night its down to the complex for a locally produced concert and the proceeds will go to The Ballynonty Community Field.

Sunday is a hive of activity beginning with a Festival Mass followed by a cup of tea and a sandwich in St. Mary's Hall. Our parade through the town will bring us to the parish field where we will have a full activity program for everyone. That evening we wind up with the final of the 040 hurling tournament which will be preceded by the final of the juvenile hurling tournament.

Proceeds from this years festival will go towards local organisations.