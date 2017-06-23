Templemore coffee morning in aid of Multiple Sclerosis

The event was a huge success with a sum of €1700 being raised. In the past 5 years almost €10,000 has been raised by Christy and his team for MS, with all of this money staying local in Tipperary.

Christy Roche would like to thank the many people that helped or supported him in any way in organising the event, but in particular Dan Ward and the Templemore Arms staff, Fitzpatrick’s, Eurospar, Emer Walsh Café on Main, all those who baked cakes and helped out on the day, also the Harty and Croke Champions for their attendance, Roisin Barrett for the photography, and especially all the people who called to the Hotel and who donated on the day to this most worthy cause.