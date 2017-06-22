Templemore Garda College facilities will be reopened - Kelly

Following discussions with Garda authorities, Mr. Alan Kelly, T.D. says he can confirm that the sporting facilities that were enjoyed by the community in Templemore will be reopened over the coming weeks and months.

“As a consequence of recent discussions, I have received confirmation that the facilities will be reopened to the public.

“The Gardai are committed to putting in place a formal system to allow community access to the facilities. They expect this to take some time so they are now going to out in place interim arrangements while the formal process is concluded.

”This will involve giving access to the playing fields in the coming weeks and access to the pool by approximately September.

“There will be a process put in place where local GAA, Soccer and other clubs can apply to the Garda College for access to the fields. This should be a pretty basic process.

“The Gardai have asked for local help when it comes to opening the pool and if that manifests itself sooner rather than later, they will open the pool quicker. In particular they are looking for community help in operating life guard facilities. There will be meetings between the Gardai and the Templemore Sports Forum which represents local sports clubs in the coming weeks to close off these arrangements”.