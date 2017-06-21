Disgraced Co. Tipperary boxer ordered to pay compensation

A disgraced boxer who tested positive for banned substances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, appeared before Thurles District Court charged with criminal damage, public intoxication, and with being threatening and abusive in public.

Michael O’Reilly, of 20 New Line Close, Mountrath, Co. Laois, was charged with criminal damage arising from an incident in Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles, on April 18 last year. Mr O’Reilly was involved with three other co-accused in throwing rocks at two cars and a caravan following an engagement party, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said his client “had no good explanation” for being late to Court.

Michael O’Reilly and the three co-accused, his father Michael O’Reilly (Snr.) of Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co. Laois; Bernard O’Reilly, of Main Road, Clonkeen, Portlaoise; and James O’Reilly, of Clonkeen, Portlaoise, were observed by Sgt Declan O’Carroll and Garda Pat O’Brien on the day in question.

Inspector Padraic Powell said the parties were pleading guilty to damaging a Nissan Micra belonging to Michael Doyle, and a Citroen Hatchback, the property of Mary Doyle. Criminal damage was also caused to a Bailey Regency 2001 Caravan, the property of Brigid Doyle, but this would be dealt with separately by the families, explained a Solicitor for O’Reilly’s three co-accused.

Inspector Powell said Gardaí arrived in Littleton that day, following an engagement party in the village. Gardaí directed Michael O’Reilly to leave the area on a number of occasions. Gardaí remained at the scene, and later saw O’Reilly “shouting, and throwing rocks.”

Rocks were thrown at a caravan, and as Sgt Pat O’Brien assisted at the scene, Michael O’Reilly (Snr) and James O’Reilly were also seen throwing rocks at the Doyles’ property. “Two other men were seen collecting rocks,” added Inspector Powell. James O’Reilly was a juvenile at the time of the offences, but is now aged over 18.

There had been “some sort of altercation” at the engagement party prior to the incident. The Doyles and O’Reillys are related, heard the Court. Some €879.63 of damage was caused to the Nissan Micra, and €663.98 of damage to the Citroen.

Michael O’Reilly has 37 previous convictions, related to road traffic matters.

Judge MacGrath directed that the case be put back to October 24th next, on condition that all four men pay compensation, and engage in Victim Impact Statements. James O’Reilly was also ordered to complete a Probation Report by the same date.

"I expect all that compensation to be paid in October," added Judge MacGrath.