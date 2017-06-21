Gardai want to reunite Tipperary people with stolen property

Following successful surveillance led operations between Gardai in the Tipperary and Kilkenny Divisions a large quantity of stolen equipment and machinery have been recovered.

The property includes various industrial generators, gardening equipment, agricultural equipment which is suspected to have been stolen during burglaries in Ireland and the UK.

In an effort to reunite property recovered by An Garda Síochána with owners and to provide support to victims of crime, a Property Recovery Day will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th June 2017 respectively.

The property will be on display on the dates specified above at Comerfords Yard, Tyone, Nenagh, Co Tipperary (Formally known as the Castle Brand Factory)

While most property recovered by An Garda Síochána is immediately returned to its owners, the property that will be on display by An Garda Síochána has not been identified or claimed by the owner and the property remains in Garda custody.

Members of the public will be invited to attend at Comerfords Yard, Tyone, Nenagh Co Tipperary where the property can be viewed.

In addition, the public will be able to avail of the advice and services of the Crime Prevention Officer and Victims of Crime Services.

For further details contact the Gardaí at

Thurles Garda Stations (0504) 25100

or alternatively;

Kilkenny Garda Station at (056) 7775000.