Prof. Eamon O'Shea addresses meeting in Upperchurch Drombane

On Wed June 28th at 8pm in Upperchurch Community Centre, Prof. Eamon O’Shea, will be the keynote speaker at a public meeting titled ‘Building Caring and Vibrant Communities’.

As well as being a former manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team, Eamon O’Shea is a Professor in the School of Business & Economics and was inaugural Director of the Irish Centre for Social Gerontology (ICSG) at the National University of Ireland, Galway. He has a special interest in the field of ageing, dementia and social policy and his work has been influential in setting the agenda for the reform of services and policies for people with dementia in Ireland.

Following his talk Prof O’Shea will be joined by others for a panel discussion focused around ensuring retired people enjoy a full and active life in their own community. These include Mary Hennessy of the Annacarty Donohill Active Retirement Association, Tom Cullen of Thurles Men’s Shed Group and Dr Michael Ryan, LIT Thurles.

This meeting is being organised by a newly formed local committee, established with the aim of enhancing the lives of the elderly in Upperchurch Drombane, through the development of a programme of social events and activities. The meeting will serve as a launch event for the local active retirement group and is an opportunity to hear both the views of those who have helped shape public policy in this area and the thoughts of those with extensive practical experience at local level.

Admission is free. This meeting is open to people of all ages both from within our own community and surrounding areas.