Former Ursuline Convent Thurles student Czara Kennedy awarded O'Higgins Medal

A former student at the Ursuline Convent in Thurles has been awarded a prestigious medal for her achievements at medical school.

Dr Czara Kennedy, a native of Adare, County Limerick, and 2017 graduate of the University of Limerick Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS), has been presented with the O’Higgins Medal at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

UL Hospitals Group is partnered academically with the University of Limerick and works closely with GEMS to provide undergraduate and postgraduate education and training across several campuses and in several disciplines.

The O’Higgins Medal is presented by UL Hospitals Group to the GEMS graduate with the highest mark in their final examinations in the combined subjects of Medicine and Surgery.

The award is sponsored by Prof Niall O’Higgins, the outgoing chairman of the board of UL Hospitals Group.

Prof O’Higgins presented the award to Dr Kennedy ahead of his final board meeting this month.

Commenting on the award, Prof O’Higgins said: “It is a distinct pleasure to present this medal to Dr Czara Kennedy, to congratulate her on this achievement and to wish her great success in her medical career.

“This award symbolises the increasing bonds between the UL Hospital Group and the University of Limerick

“ Promoting scholarship, cherishing students and actively supporting training of specialists are essential components in our mission to develop our hospitals as academic institutions and, in so doing, to improve the care of patients.”

Dr Kennedy was educated at the Model School, O'Connell Avenue, and the Ursuline Convent in Thurles. She studied human nutrition and dietetics in Trinity College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology before deciding upon a medicine degree at GEMS.

As well as being the latest recipient of the O’Higgins Medal, Dr Kennedy separately won another medal for First Place in Surgery at UL GEMS. She has commenced her internship in the Mater Hospital in Dublin, initially training in vascular surgery and in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“The Mater is one of the major Dublin hospitals so I felt I needed to experience that, as I completed both my medical and dietetic training here in UHL. But I do hope to return to Limerick to continue my training, possibly in obstetrics and gynaecology, or surgery,” said Dr Kennedy.

Dr Kennedy is the daughter of Patrick and Suzanne and has three brothers: Andrew, David and Jack.