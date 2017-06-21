Fundraising family day in aid of Cystic Fibrosis

Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis have once again organised a fantastic Family Fun Day for Sunday 2nd July.

The event will start at 12 noon in the Parish Field, The Commons and is packed full of things to entertain all ages. Entrance fee is €5 per adult and kids are free. Your entrance fee will put your name in the hat for a fantastic gate prize.

People will also be selling raffle tickets at the event for a draw which will take place that night in Amby's Bar, Ballingarry.

Free parking provided - no parking on the road or in the field for safety reasons. The local GP has been notified of the event and the local Civil Defence Unit will have Fire Tender on site while at the same time providing First Aid / AED service. Due to Insurance/Health & Safety reasons people are asked not to bring their dogs or other pets to the fun day and the organisers would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation on this matter.

To keep everyone entertained on the day there will be a 38ft Climbing Wall, Inflatable Darts, Dunktank, Monster Truck, Demolition Ball, Super Slide, Ball Radar, Kiddies Train, Bale Roll, Barbeque, Shop, Crepes, U/8’s hurling (with over 220 kids expected to take part), Pillow on the Pole, Funny Bike Ride, Golf Mat, Squares on the board, Horse Shoe, Face Painting, Milk the Cow and music provided by DJ James Maher.

As part of the fundraiser, they have organised a 5K Road Race and Walk which will be held on Saturday evening July 1st starting from the Parish Field at 8.00pm with registration from 7.30pm. Entry fee is €10 and there will be prizes in all categories – masters, seniors and juniors, ladies and gentlemen. Refreshments provided afterwards .

PRO Seamus Kelly is the driving force behind Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis as he and two of his siblings have Cystic Fibrosis. To date Seamus, his family and supporters have raised almost €40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis and last year the Fun Day made in excess of €9,000. He and the hard working committee have put in a huge effort and they are calling on anybody who can make it to come along to join in the fun on the day. He is still accepting donations of prizes so if you have something to offer please contact him. Seamus is extremely grateful to the committee and anybody who has helped him organise this event and would like to say a huge thank you to all the sponsors and anybody who has helped with the event.

For more information you can contact any member of the committee: Chairman: Michael Cooney; Secretary & PRO: Mary Finnegan 086 1224283; Ass. Sec: Jimmy Maher 087 4127082; Seamus Kelly 086 8410965; Tadgh Vaughan and Eileen Fennelly are Treasurers. The rest of the committee includes everyone who attends the meetings which are open to all, and any help you can give the group between now and the 2nd July will be much appreciated.

If you are unable to attend but wish to make a donation you can do so through AIB in Callan. Account name - Ballingarry Cystic Fibrosis; Sort code 93-30-90; Number 02483025.