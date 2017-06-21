Breaking: Seamus Hanafin unanimously elected Chairman of Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council

Thurles based Tipperary County Councillor Seamus Hanafin has been unanimously elected Chairman of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council this morning and has pledged to do all in his power to help breathe life back into the town centres throughout the District.

With major work due to commence on the up-grade of Liberty Square in Thurles before the end of the year, Cllr Hanafin said that it is very important that everything possible should be done to ensure that the town centres progress and are prosperous.

"There is a lot of talk about the economy being in recovery, but any business people I speak to talk of the second quarter of the year being very stagnant and I just think that there will be major challenges for us all because of Brexit and all that will go with it. We will have to ensure that we do all in our power to help make town centres viable and attractive for business. We need to be the driving force behind this," he said.

The Deputy Chairmans position went to Cllr Eddie Moran who was proposed by Cllr Joe Bourke and seconded by Cllr Michael Smith. Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran had been proposed for the position by Cllr John Hogan and seconded by Cllr Joe Bourke, but he declined the position saying that he was not into consolation prizes.

Very warm tributes were paid to the outgoing Chairman, Cllr Joe Bourke for his role and for the term of office he served. Councillors regarded him as a very efficient Chairman who was fair and straight in his dealings with them.

Cllr Bourke himself outlined a number of highlights of his time as Chairman, listing the Civic Reception accorded to Our Lady's Templemore as winners of the Dr Harty and Croke Cups as the biggest honour - he had been a member of the previous Harty Cup winning team back in 1978. Cllr Bourke also mentioned the opening of the Municipal District headquarters in Thurles and the commencement of the work on Templemore Fire Station as being other highlights - the new station will be opened in March, all going well.

Cllr Bourke also mentioned the progress with the Town Hall in Templemore, tenders for which will be issued very soon, and the work on the old swimming pool and tranquility garden, as well as the progress on the Flood Relief Scheme in Templemore as being extremely positive.