Clonakenny all set to honour two Hurling Greats

Clonakenny GAA Club will honour two great gaels on Saturday the 24th June by hosting the Jim Moloughney Memorial Tournament. This year the tournament will also see the unveiling of a plaque in honour of John Moloughney. The prestigious hurling tournament will be eagerly contested at U16 level by some of the best supported clubs in the county including Clonakenny/Moneygall, Roscrea, Loughmore-Castleiney and JK Brackens. The strength of the underage structure in each club is highlighted by the representation on last year’s county minor All-Ireland winning team.

The tournament will take place in the local GAA field in Clonakenny and all are invited to come along and show their support. The first game will throw in at 12pm and will set in motion a rip roaring day of eagerly contested matches. The day itself promises to be a fun filled occasion with great talent on show from all four clubs while at the same time honouring both Jim and John Moloughney.

Jim Moloughney was a great hurling supporter who always held both Clonakenny and Roscrea close to his heart while John Moloughney gave a lifetime of service to the GAA and served as Chairman of the Clonakenny GAA Club from 1987 right up until his passing in 2014. Indeed he was due to take up the role of Mid Board chairman in 2014 but alas it wasn't to be.

The organising committee including chief organisers Thomas Matthews, Gerry O’Hara, Breda Carroll and Jim Treacy would like to thank everyone in advance for supporting this great occasion. In particular they would like to thank Roscrea Credit union for their support. This week in the program notes for the tournament the Manager of the Credit Union (Brian King) and the Chairman (Sean Hogan) acknowledged the great work of the Clonakenny Club and wished the club, the Moloughney family, the supporters and the players their very best wishes for the day. The organisers would also like to thank Stapletons Bakery, Tesco (Roscrea), Eurostar (Templemore) Centra (Templemore) for all their support.

Admission on the day is voluntary with proceeds going to North Tipp Hospice. Renowned singer and musician Seamus Moloughney and members of Moycarkey Pipe Band will add to the day’s entertainment. There will also be some surprise guests and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Your support on the day would be greatly appreciated as Clonakenny honour two great men. An action packed day of enthralling hurling, fun and entertainment is guaranteed.