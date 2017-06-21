New collection for Ellie Mae, Roscrea

Up and coming fashion designer Tessa King, will have her new clothes range displayed at Ellie Mae's, in the Roscrea Centre, Castle Street. Fashion student Tessa told the Tipperary Star she only started designing at the Mallow School of Design and Tailoring three years ago, and the Roscrea exhibition will really help her reach for the stars. “When I started three years ago never did I imagine I could actually come this far considering I never sewed in my life before attending Mallow. When I arrived at Mallow I didn't even know how to turn on the sewing machine. I was actually afraid of the sewing machine. With the support of my family and my School Principal Mary Cashman & with the encouragement I received it gave me the confidence to design and create this collection.” Ellie’s outfits are on window display and a second outfit is in store. Mallow College recently held its annual fashion show at the Clayton hotel in Cork city on May 26th. “I just started a with a basic skirt and after that I just fell in love sewing, and textiles. And especially now when everything is mass manufactured. So this year my clothes are inspired by tools I found in the shed by taking everyday objects and translating them into fashion design.”