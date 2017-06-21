Scoil Chrónáin Naofa raised their sixth Green Flag on June 1st

On Thursday June 1st we raised our sixth Green Flag. Although the weather was unkind to us the atmosphere was bright inside the hall and a great number of parents turned up to join in the celebrations.

The morning began with a show from the ever popular Fred the Magician. He entertained all the children with his magical tricks and even managed to trick our own Deirdre with a mathematical question which is no mean feat!

The children were then surprised to each get an ice-cream kindly given to the school by parents Rachael and Mark O'Donoghue. This was an unexpected treat and was greatly enjoyed by all.

Our special guests The Two Johnnies arrived to a great flurry of excitement as all were familiar with their songs and videos. It was especially an honour for us to have our own past pupil Jonathan Mc Mahon arriving back as a celebrity.

Mr Hanamy introduced all the invited guests which included Catherine Mc Gee from Offaly County Council who assessed us for our Green Flag, Fr. Tom Corbett and of course the Two Johnnies.

The Green School Committee also joined them on stage and Cian and Aoife from the committee told of the journey from the first flag to sixth. They explained that this, our sixth flag, was awarded for Global Citizenship Litter and Waste.

While working on this flag children learned that their actions have a wider global impact so being aware of Fair Trade, global warming etc will influence their decisions on foods and clothes they buy.

The emphasis is also on reduce re-use and recycle as cutting down our forests has a major effect on flooding and soil erosion. In school we re-cycled old boots kettles and pots and planted flowers in them to encourage more wild life to school. The committee concluded with all saying our winning slogan which was composed by Senior Infants:

Our future is in our hands you see

So working together well always be

Be kind to our world for all of time

It’s our responsibility-yours and mine

The Two Johnnies then along with members of the committee went outside to raise the flag. Afterwards the boys entertained the crowd with their rendition of “When I Grow Up I'm Going to Play County”. This was very well received by all and the two boys struggled to leave for work commitments.

The day continued with a concert displaying some of the work covered by Miss Ailbhe Kelly who has been working in the school as part of The Music Generation Programme. The concert concluded with a number of songs from the school choir which held the audience spellbound. It certainly was an action packed day as two other visitors Arlene Watkins, Birr and Siobhan Flannery, St Rynagh’s, both members of the Offaly Senior Camogie team arrived to present our winning camogie team with their County medals. Both girls spoke of the importance of sport and of sticking with it even when the victories awe not coming.

The day concluded with a cup of tea and refreshment provided by the Parents Association. Well done everyone and thank you everyone who attended.