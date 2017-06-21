It's expected to be a scorcher in Tipperary today

Tipperary is expected to bask in temperatures as high as 28c today, warmer than Tenerife, Lisbon Berlin, Turin and Amsterdam.

Sun seekers are being advised to layer on the sun screen. But the Premier County will not hit the highs of Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath where Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning. The warning is in place from midday until 6pm today.



The country basked in glorious weather again yesterday as Tipperary saw the best of the conditions, where temperatures reached a peak of 27C.



Liz Walsh, of Met Éireann, said the majority of the country will enjoy "heatwave conditions" over the next few days. Today will be a "hazy" and "sun soaked" in the early afternoon. However, the increasingly humid conditions could result in thundery outbreaks in some parts later in the day.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with some bright spells. It will be a "much fresher day" with highs of 15C to 20C.

Enjoy it while you can though as the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse on Friday and it is anticipated that it will not pick up over the weekend with scattered showers predicted to fall and temperatures dropping to 15-18C.



Tipperary people have been swarming to beaches to bask in the sunshine in recent days and the traditional paddling pool is still proving to be a summertime hit with people rushing out to nab the childhood favourite.







