Breaking: Morris to fight on after boot from the Shinners

Expelled Sinn Féin County Councillor Seamie Morris has vowed to fight the 'element' within the Comhairle Ceanntair which has initiated a move against him resulting in a major split in the party in Tipperary.

The sensational statement from the Comhairle Ceanntair which informed Cllr Morris that he was being expelled, has caused a massive rift in Sinn Féin with quite a number of the party faithful coming out in support of the embattled councillor who has been one of the party's leading lights in Tipperary for almost a decade and a half.

A series of serious allegations have been leveled against Cllr Morris by the Comhairle Ceanntair including ones hand delivered to The Tipperary Star in a statement this week. However, he is denying that there has been any wrong doing and says that he will deal with the issues. He was aware that rumours were circulating about him, but he wouldn't allow an “element to take down my good name. Those slanderous rumours will be dealt with,” he vowed.

“I always paid for every election out of my own pocket. The cost of my elections has been borne by myself and my family,” he stated.

Cllr Morris blamed a “politburo” made up of members of the party in South Tipperary for “spreading" the stories.

“There is a hostile environment in Sinn Fein's Comhairle Ceanntair in Tipperary that councillors are expected to operate in,” he said and he described those who had initiated the move against him and two other councillors as an “element” in the local party.



Cllr David Doran says that he is standing by Cllr Morris.

Thurles Cllr David Doran has come out in support of Cllr Morris and we understand that Cllr Catherine Carey is also in his corner. Cllr David Dunne is remaining tigh lipped on the issue while Cllr Martin Browne is allied to the Comhairle Ceanntair.

The next meeting of the Sinn Fein Comhairle Ceanntair in Halla na Feile in Cashel next month will see a lot of 'blood letting' according to one source who added that this row had been building for months and will go all the way to party headquarters.

“They had no mandate to do what they did - not in the name of Sinn Fein members anyway,” our source said.

