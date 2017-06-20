Tipperary left with no direct Cabinet influence as Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy loses Junior Minister job

Tipperary has now been left with no direct influence at the Cabinet table with the demotion this Tuesday afternoon of Junior Minister Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy.

The Fine Gael TD for Offaly / North Tipperary lost her role as a junior minister for health promotion at the Department of Health following a shake-up by new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Deputy Varadkar has been reshuffling the junior ranks this afternoon, June 20, and had come under pressure to reward some of the younger Fine TDs who had helped him gain the party leadership over Simon Coveney.

Deputy Corcoran-Kennedy was reported to be "extremely disappointed" at the news.

Ms Corcoran-Kennedy was elected to serve that part of the Tipperary constituency that was hived off into Offaly by the Boundary Commission before the 2016 election.

The Cabinet is due to sign off on the new appointments today.