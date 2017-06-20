Two men charged with Cashel assaults, in Co. Tipperary

Two men from Cashel have been arrested and charged after three people were seriously assaulted in the Rockwood estate in the town over the weekend.

Gardaí were called to Rockwood, located on the Old Road near the St John the Baptist Primary School, at around 9pm on Saturday evening (June 17th).

A number of people are alleged to have entered the house as trespassers and viciously assaulted three occupants.

One of the occupants had to be hospitalised, and was conveyed to South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

That person has since been released from hospital and is recovering from his injuries in Cashel. A spokesperson for the Gardaí said two persons were arrested within a short time.

They were detained in Cahir under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They were charged with burglary, criminal damage, assault causing harm, and brought before Clonmel District Court on Monday morning (June 19th).

Superintendent Paul O’Driscoll objected to bail before Judge Marie Keane, and the men were remanded in custody to appear before Cashel District Court next Thursday (June 22nd).

A spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and a number of witnesses remain to be interviewed.

“There is another suspect, a third suspect in the matter,” added the spokesperson.

Anyone with information on this matter can call Cashel Garda Station on (062) 75840 or Cahir Garda Station on (052) 7445630, or the Garda confidential hotline on 1800 666 111.