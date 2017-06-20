Cashel native dies in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary drowning tragedy

Cashel and Carrick-on-Suir are united in grief this week after a young man drowned in a swimming tragedy on Monday evening (June 19th).



Stephen Hoare (24) drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a stretch of the river Suir close to Ormonde Castle, on the eastern side of Carrick-on-Suir.



Stephen was originally from Cashel. It’s understood he got caught in a whirlpool and was unable to break free from the current.

Units of Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, the Fire Services, Gardaí and Emergency Ambulance Services all attended the scene of the accident within a short time.



Coast Guard members spotted a body in the river shortly after 6pm and the emergency services were directed to the site.

Mr Hoare was recovered from the river by a diver and brought ashore close to the rescue service's base along the quay in Carrick-on-Suir.



Attempts were made to revive Mr Hoare at the side of the river but these were not successful and he was declared dead at the scene.

It’s understood Mr Hoare was originally from the Spafield estate in Cashel, but was living in Carrick-on-Suir, with his older brother Martin.



Local Cllr David Dunne offered his condolences to the family and said it was a 'freak accident'. “He was down enjoying the weather with his friends and he went out paddling in the water, and just got into difficulty. A member of the public tried to save him but unfortunately was not able to save him.”

Cllr Dunne said there was a sense of deep shock and sadness in the town, and that the people of Carrick are there to support the family.