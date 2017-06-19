Emergency action by Government needed on Tipperary Town unemployment blackspots

The unemployment rates of 34.0% in the Eastern Part of Tipperary Town and 29.2% in Carrick-on-Suir, the two Co. Tipperary blackspots, are truly shocking.

The neglect of Co Tipperary by successive governments is clear from the recent census results issued by the Central Statistics Office(CSO). The average unemployment in Co Tipperary at 14.6% is worse than that in Limerick City and County which has 18 Blackspots and well above the national average! A blackspot is local area which has unemployment of more than 27%.

Co Tipperary at 14.6% is the 12th worst of the 30 administrative counties in the state. This compares with a rate of 7.4% in the administrative county of Dun Laoire-Rathdown.

Co Tipperary has no preferred employment hub designated by the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) for inward investment-unlike Counties Cork, Limerick and Waterford

I have repeatedly called on the Minister for, Enterprise and Employment in the Dáil to end this discrimination against Co Tipperary. I now repeat my call to the new Minister, to bring forward special measures to eliminate the blackspots and to give Co Tipperary it’s fair share of government spending and inward investment.