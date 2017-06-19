Crann's open day at Matt Fogarty's Tree Farm, Drominagh

Crann the national organisation trying to releaf Ireland will hold an open day at Matt Fogarty’s unique tree farm between Terryglass and Ballinderry near the shores of Lough Derg on Saturday June 24th.

Commencing at 2pm it is all free including parking and those who attend will be entered for a free draw on the day courtesy of the SW Midlands branch of Crann for new books donated by John Feehan and George cunningham.

Matt’s tree farm is truly unique with many outstanding species standing on the 55 acres which are covered with trees. For those who wish to learn about the common trees or those with indepth knowledge of various species there will be something for everyone. Extensive oak and walnut plantations are to be found along with Matt’s pride stand which has almost a 100 various species.

Come, see and learn about the Antarctica beech, the strawberry tree, ironwood, the ginkgo, the acacia, Hungarian oak, the tulip tree in flower, the dawn sequoia, the Indian bean and many more unusual trees. See too the various varieies of oak, horsechestnut, beech, cedar, maple and other common species. Pick up a Crann magazine and learn about the organisation …you might even join! Matt’s tree farm is on the road between Ballinderry and Terryglass. Coming from Birr or mid Offaly take the Nenagh road outside Portumna to Ballinderry.

From Roscrea or Nenagh go by Borrisokane to Ballinderry and then follow the signpost to Terryglass. Matt will have signs for the parking lot on his farm. May the forest be with you on what promises to be a lovely day out.