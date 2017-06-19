Tipperary Cheesemakers win gold at International Cheese Fair

Bord Bia is celebrating the success of three Irish cheesemakers who were awarded top prizes at a prestigious international cheese and dairy fair, Mondial du Fromage. For the second time, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers were successful in the Sheep Milk Blue Cheese category, winning a Super Gold Medal for their Crozier Blue Cheese. Cahill's Farm Cheese won a Silver Medal in the uncooked pressed cheeses category for their Vintage Cheddar, and Carrigbyrne Farmhouse Cheeses won a Bronze medal in the soft cheese with washed rind category, for their Humming Bark Cheese.

In total, six Irish cheese companies travelled with Bord Bia to France earlier this week (11 to 13 June) for the world’s leading cheese and dairy trade show to showcase the very best of Irish cheese production. Exhibiting on Bord Bia’s Origin Green stand, were cheesemakers; Cooleeney Cheese, Cahill's Farm Cheese, The Little Milk Company, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Durrus Cheese, and Carrigbyrne Farmhouse Cheeses.

Mondial du Fromage showcased over 170 exhibitors from 10 different countries at the Vinci International Congress Centre in Tours, France. Over 3,500 visitors attended the unique event including top chefs, retail buyers and distributors, from 28 countries around the world. A hub for meeting and information sharing about innovation and development of the cheese market, the international event also provided an ideal opportunity to highlight the value of Bord Bia’s Origin Green sustainability programme, as well as developing new export opportunities at the world’s leading cheese and dairy trade show.