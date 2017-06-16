Tipperary rescue: Lough Derg RNLI assists grounded cruiser with three on board

Lough Derg RNL was called out this Friday, June 16, to assist three people whose 33ft cruiser ran aground north of the entrance to Scarriff River, on the western shore of Lough Derg.

At 6.13pm the lifeboat was launched following a request from Valentia Coast Guard with helm Eleanor Hooker, Owen Cavanagh and Darragh Quinn on board.

Winds were southwesterly, Force 2. Visibility was good.

With co-ordinates for the casualty vessel from Valentia Coast Guard, the lifeboat had sight of the cruiser at 6.31pm and were alongside at 6.45pm

All passengers were found to be safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The RNLI volunteers checked the boat and when satisfied that it was not holed, set up a bridle and tow. One RNLI volunteer remained on board.

At 7.10pm the vessel was taken off the rocks and towed into safe water.

Before discontinuing the tow, the lifeboat crew made certain the casualty vessel was not taking any water and that the rudder and engine were not damaged.

Before returning to the lifeboat, an RNLI volunteer indicated the safe navigation route to those on board. The cruiser then continued its passage to the Scarriff River.

Brian Hanly, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat, advised boat users to "familiarise themselves with their navigation charts of Lough Derg, and to plan their passage before setting out".