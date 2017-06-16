Lavish country estate in Tipperary on the market for just €1.3m

An 18th century Georgian style mansion in County Tipperary is currently on the market for just over €1.3m.





Marlfield House. a ten minute drive from Clonmel, is set on the banks of the River Suir and was the former Bagwell family home - it comes with flowing green fields, epic staircases, reading rooms, wine cellars and luxurious conservatories.

Parts of the building have already been redesigned into luxury apartments, but much of the house remains as it has been for decades, even sporting a war wound or two from attacks by anti-Treaty parties during the Irish Civil War.

The home comes with fishing rights and a private lake. It was originally built by Colonel John Bagwell MP in 1785 and remained in the hands of this wealthy and influential family until the 1970s. It still bears the scorch marks from an arson attack in the Irish Civil War when the republicans rebelled against the then-owner John Bagwell, who was a senator in the first government in the Irish Free State in 1923.

The first and second floor have been converted to apartments although these can be removed with planning permission if the new owner wants to restore the house to a more authentic manner.



The surrounding 31 acres of land stretch out from the 14-bedroom, nine-bathroom 22,640 square feet house. The central block of the house ladders up to four floors, the basement and ground floor of which are retained in their original form.

As if this and the wine cellar weren’t idyllic enough, the conservatories off the ground floor rooms were also created by Richard Turner, whose other spectacles included the Palm House at Kew Gardens in London, the Palm House at Belfast Botanic Gardens and the Curvilinear Range at the Irish National Botanic Gardens.

Marlfield House is being sold by Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty.