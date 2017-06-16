Cllr Wood calls for update on new beds for St. Patrick's Hospital, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

At the June meeting of the Regional Health Forum Councillor Tom Wood called on management to outline what progress has been made to date to facilitate a new building for 100 residents on the site of Saint Patricks Hospital, Cashel, a development deemed necessary to meet HIQA environmental standards by 2021.

In response, Ms Aileen Colley, Community Healthcare Organisation, stated that HSE Estates have confirmed that planning and development work has commenced on replacement accommodation for Older Persons in South Tipperary at Cashel and Clonmel. This has been included in the proposed bundle of Community Nursing Units to be delivered by Public Private Partnership.

Ms Colley also advised Councillor Wood that specific briefs have been completed, preliminary site appraisals are currently underway, the Design Team selection process is underway and it is intended that all PPP sites in the Community Healthcare Organisation Area (South/East) will be brought to planning and then included in bundle for construction.

In conclusion she said, ”this development is provided for under the Capital Plan 2016/2021for development of Public Residential Care Centres and its construction will result in a new facility meeting all HIQA Environmental Standards. The development of the replacement beds will ensure that long term bed capacity in the South Tipperary area is secured on a sustainable basis.”

Having expressed disappointment that a requested meeting between relevant HSE officials and the four South Tipperary Health Forum members to discuss the matter in more detail had yet to materialise, Councillor Wood was advised that arrangements would be made to facilitate it.