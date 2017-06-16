Colm Taylor is Tipperary's newest Peace Commissioner

Colm Taylor from Lisloran, Cashel, near Knockavilla, has been appointed as a Peace Commissioner for County Tipperary and surrounding counties.

Taylor who previously ran for Fine Gael in the 2014 local elections has been playing a leading role in community organisations in previous years. He has been the county chair of Macra na Feirme since 2014 and the youth organisation has gone from strength to strength in that time. Taylor was first runner up in the organisations national leadership awards last year.

At the start of 2015 he was elected to the role of President of the youth wing of Fine Gael. The organisation has a membership of five thousand and uses it position to lobby government on youth issues which Taylor spearheads. Work in this role involves dealing with ministers and their officials on legislative issues. Taylor has also sat on the national executive council of Fine Gael, dealing with the organisational issues within the party.

Taylor is a former student of Cashel Community School. He graduated from University of Limerick in 2013 with a BA in Politics. He is also a graduate of Kildalton Agricultural College where he received a Diploma in Dairy Management.

Taylor stated: “It is a huge honour to be appointed by the Tánaiste and outgoing Minister for Justice Frances FitzGerald. I look forward to helping those who are in need of assistance and to serving my community. I’d also like to thank the Tánaiste for bestowing this important role upon me”.