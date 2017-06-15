Seamus Healy TD demands 40 additional beds for South Tipperary General Hospital

Seamus Healy TD has told the government: ”Last night I spoke in the Dáil for a short time, during which time I reminded the Minister for Health of his promises in relation to South Tipperary General Hospital.

“In particular I sought the urgent provision of additional beds as promised by Minister Harris on his visit to the hospital last year. Nine months ago Minister Harris visited South Tipperary General Hospital, he described the conditions at the hospital as ‘utterly unacceptable’”

Deputy Harris said "solutions must be found" and that a decision would be made by the end of the year (2016). “Nothing has happened. South Tipperary General Hospital is a progressive, forward looking, efficient hospital but unfortunately despite the best efforts of staff there is horrendous chaos at the hospital.

“Minister Harris must fulfil his promise and make funds available immediately for 40 additional inpatient beds to address the chaos at the hospital caused by the policies of this and previous Governments,” added Deputy Healy