Nenagh MDC elect new chair at AGM

Nenagh MDC elected its new chair at its agm in Nenagh this Thursday.

Cllr John Carroll of Fianna Fáil has replaced outgoing chair Cllr Phyll Bugler of Fine Gael.

He was proposed by party colleague Cllr Mattie Ryan and seconded by Cllr Fiona Bonfield of Labour. He was elected unopposed.

Cllr Carroll joined the then North Tipperary County Council and served as its cathaoirleach.

Cllr Seamus Morris was elected unopposed as deputy chair. He replaces Cllr Michael O'Meara Independent Lowry Team.

The Nenagh Sinner Fein councillor was proposed by fellow town councillor Hughie McGrath Independent and seconded by Cllr Mattie Ryan.