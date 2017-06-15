Tipperary exhibition for artists Noel Morrissey and Lisa Gedigk

Noel Morrissey and Lisa Gedigk are holding another Exhibition in the Tony Shelley Exhibition Space in the Templemore Library.

Noel and Lisa have worked over the last couple of months and came up with the idea to show one painting in two different mediums. Noel with his beloved watercolours and Lisa indulging in Acrylics again.

Lisa continues: “We shared the paintings between us. I decided which paintings Noel should do and Noel decided which paintings I should do. So we both had our say in it. It wasn't an easy task because we both like different ways of painting.

Watercolour is a very fine and fragile medium and needs lots of concentration. Acrylics are more on the bold side and more straight into your face and can be much brighter.

Noel loves the landscapes and it was a real challenge for me to paint his paintings in Acrylic. And Noel had to face the same difficulties”.

The public are invited to drop in at any time to view the exhibition which will run for the month of June.