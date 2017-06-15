Templemore Lions Club celebrates Centenary stamp

Templemore Lions Club is celebrating the Centenary of the foundation of Lions Clubs International and the issue of a special Commemorative Stamp to mark the occasion.

The €1.35 stamp which covers standard letter postage anywhere in the world, was designed by Dublin company Red Dog and features Lion Der Cogan from Cork with Annie Cronin who was a guest at the annual Lions Holiday Project at Trabolgan in 2016.

Kathleen Collier president of Templemore Lions Club said:

‘In celebrating the centenary of Lions Clubs International, we re-dedicate our club to the service of our community and look forward to a continuation of the generous support which we have received over the years’.

The stamp and special First Day Cover envelope may be purchased at Main Post offices, at Dublin’s GPO stamp shop and online at www.irishstamps.ie