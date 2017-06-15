Tipperary Macra News

North Tipperary Macra AGM

The North Tipperary Regional AGM took place on Friday evening last in Ballinahinch Hall. Almost 30 members from all the 5 clubs attended on the night. All the officers spoke about the year and what a successful one it was for the region.

We were joined on the night by Munster Vice President Tom O’Donoghue and Macra Training and Development Officer Siobhan Sexton. Both of whom highlighted the fantastic region North Tipp Macra is and that it has huge potential going forward.

A massive thank you and well done to the outgoing committee who have put in a huge effort all year to making North Tipperary Macra one of the best in the country. Thank you also to the members of Ballinahinch/Killoscully Macra who provided refreshments after the meeting.

Congratulations to the newly elected committee, the committee are as follows:

President: Catherine Maher

Chairperson: Caoimhe Egan

Vice-chairperson: JC Ahern

Secretary: Thomas Hayes

Vice Sec: Martin Gerard Gleeson

Treasurer: Mary Joyce

Vice Treasurer: Miriam Crone

PRO: Nora Ryan

Vice PRO: Liz Gleeson

Social Chair: Kevin Troy

Social Secretary: Amy O'Donovan

Young Farmer: Bill Gleeson, Johnathon O'Dwyer and Ed Roe

Rural Youth officer: Conor O'Dea

Development chair: Thomas Kelly

Development sec: Kieran Meagher

Nenagh Macra

Best of luck to Nenagh Macra members Una Ryan and Deirdre Kirwan as they take part in the Macra Croke Park fundraiser in Croke Park on Tuesday.

The money raised will be used to provide key facilities for the youth of rural Ireland. This is wonderful opportunity and we are sure that the girls will have a wonderful experience.