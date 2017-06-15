Tipperary Macra News
North Tipperary Macra AGM
The North Tipperary Regional AGM took place on Friday evening last in Ballinahinch Hall. Almost 30 members from all the 5 clubs attended on the night. All the officers spoke about the year and what a successful one it was for the region.
We were joined on the night by Munster Vice President Tom O’Donoghue and Macra Training and Development Officer Siobhan Sexton. Both of whom highlighted the fantastic region North Tipp Macra is and that it has huge potential going forward.
A massive thank you and well done to the outgoing committee who have put in a huge effort all year to making North Tipperary Macra one of the best in the country. Thank you also to the members of Ballinahinch/Killoscully Macra who provided refreshments after the meeting.
Congratulations to the newly elected committee, the committee are as follows:
President: Catherine Maher
Chairperson: Caoimhe Egan
Vice-chairperson: JC Ahern
Secretary: Thomas Hayes
Vice Sec: Martin Gerard Gleeson
Treasurer: Mary Joyce
Vice Treasurer: Miriam Crone
PRO: Nora Ryan
Vice PRO: Liz Gleeson
Social Chair: Kevin Troy
Social Secretary: Amy O'Donovan
Young Farmer: Bill Gleeson, Johnathon O'Dwyer and Ed Roe
Rural Youth officer: Conor O'Dea
Development chair: Thomas Kelly
Development sec: Kieran Meagher
Nenagh Macra
Best of luck to Nenagh Macra members Una Ryan and Deirdre Kirwan as they take part in the Macra Croke Park fundraiser in Croke Park on Tuesday.
The money raised will be used to provide key facilities for the youth of rural Ireland. This is wonderful opportunity and we are sure that the girls will have a wonderful experience.
