Roscrea Toastmasters last meeting before Summer season

Roscrea Toastmasters met on June 8th for the last meeting before the Summer break and Acting President, Brian McLoughlin welcomed all members and guests.

It was great to see a good crowd. Brian congratulated our member, John Browne on winning 1st Prize at the recent Tipperary County Fleadh in the ‘Newly Composed Songs in English’ category.

Toastmaster for the night was Edward Healy. Topicsmaster, Sheila Shanahan had a great range of entertaining topics from ‘How would you sell your area to a visitor this Summer?’ to ‘If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?’ with lots of contributions from the members and guests.

On the night there were prepared speeches from Sheila Shanahan, John Browne and Teresa Ryan-Feehan.

Following the meeting there was time to mix and relax in the bar and enjoy some light refreshments.

Why not come along to Roscrea Toastmasters where, in a warm, relaxed and welcoming atmosphere we help each other improve self-confidence by developing public speaking.

Our first gathering of the new season will be on Thursday 7th September in the Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm. We would love to welcome you along. Give Sean (086-0291809), Liz (086-3816710) or Brian (086-3687168) a ring if you would like to find out more.