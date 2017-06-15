Kilkenny Shop Cashel launches exciting new wellness department

Health and wellbeing have become a key focus of our daily lives, and skincare and beauty products are now following suit, as people begin to understand that the skin is a second stomach and conventional beauty products contain harmful chemicals and additives.

With this in mind, Kilkenny Shop has just launched a new Wellness Department with a carefully selected range of natural skincare and beauty products created to feed and nourish the skin and transform your body and wellbeing.

The new products, which are now available in stores nationwide and online, are natural and organic and include skincare and beauty products harnessing the therapeutic properties of organic wild seaweed from Voya, nourishing and natural hand created skincare products by Dublin Herbalists, seaweed and essential oil based beauty products from Green Angel and relaxing wellbeing oils from Yogandha, many of which are sourced and handmade in Ireland.

Commenting, Melissa O'Gorman, head of buying at Kilkenny Group, said, “We are delighted to launch a new Wellness Department at Kilkenny to complement our other departments that include jewellery, accessories, homeware, lifestyle, gifting and fashion. Wellbeing has become a key focus of our daily lives, particularly with the growth of mainstream interest in health foods and natural remedies from plants, herbs and flowers. This naturally translates into the skincare and beauty products that we all choose. Source, quality, ingredients and health benefits are now key decision factors, so we are delighted to launch a gorgeous wellness range that ticks all of these boxes.”

Kilkenny is also now stocking a range of Pip Studios Makeup Bags, which are adorned with beautiful botanical and nature inspired patterns, who use the motto ‘Happy products for happy people’ – the perfect accompaniment for your new nourishing skincare and beauty range.

And because the team at Kilkenny know that it is as important to feed the mind and spirit as well as the body, you can also pick up a range of wellness books and stationery to inspire more mindful living. Titles include '101 Ways to Live Well', 'One Sketch a Day', '52 lists for happiness'. ‘Things you can see only when you slow down’ as well as daily journals and memory books.

Kilkenny is home to Ireland’s largest collection of Irish designers, and the company has been synonymous with promoting the finest in Irish design for over 50 years. Kilkenny currently has 15 stores nationwide. Or visit www.kilkennyshop.com/wellness and receive free shipping on orders over €49.