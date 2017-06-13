Roscrea Trailblazers explore Portumna Forest Park

On Thursday last The Trail Blazers had another very well attended walk around Portumna Forest Park.

The weather on the night was poor to say the least but the group got on with the walk with the usual good humour and positivity. Next Thursday the 15th of June sees The Trail Blazers heading back to another great walk at The Devil’s Bit.

This is a 6km, one hour Forty five minute, strenuous hike open to all. Meeting at Mulrooneys Gala at 7pm or The Devil’s Bit carpark at 7.40. On Saturday 17th of June see The Blazer’s heading to Culcaig Mountain and The Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh and on Saturday 1st July we have the Doolin/Liscannor cliff walk, another walk not to be missed and booking in advance is essential. There will be more, long and short hikes over the coming weeks and people can get notifications of same from the Mbl number below.

Now that we are well into the New Year The Trail Blazers would like to put out an open invitation to the general public to join them at some point in the 2017. Walking is a great way to get into shape as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places.

The new website www.roscreatrailblazers.com is up and running and we encourage you to give it a look and see what the group have planned for the coming year with trips to the new stairway on Culcaigh Mountain/Marble Arch Caves that borders Cavan in the South of Ireland and Fermanagh in the North. Lough Dan in Co Wicklow with the Guinness Estate, Camino training hikes, their weekend away in Kerry in September and Glendalough to name but a few.

If you would like to join the group on any of their walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 or Declan on 0876769143 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome