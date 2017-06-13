Knockanrawley Resource Centre to celebrate Father's Day in Tipperary

Join us for a special Father's Day at our beautiful Organic Garden in Knockanrawley Resource Centre. Free to all to come view our plants, wild and cultured herbs, vegetables and flowers. Meet our experienced garden staff and get lots of useful information. Garden Demonstrations on site with refreshments and a raffle to boot. This event takes place next Sunday (June 18th) from 2pm to 4pm.

Also, please join with the West Tipperary Mental Health Association on Wednesday 21 June for a Solstice Wellbeing Walk in association with Mental Health Ireland. Walk commences at 7pm here at our Knockanrawley Resource Centre Organic Garden. Enquiries to Margaret 087 9042618.