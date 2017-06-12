Age Friendly Roscrea enjoy anniversary celebration night

Age Friendly Roscrea sincerely thanks all those who attended their anniversary celebration on Wednesday evening in Racket Hall.

To the 200 active adults who partied with us, thanks especially to those who joined us from local residential units.

This is a strong, important message: transferring to a care unit means you have merely changed address, you hold your place in the community.

This is why it is crucial that Roscrea Community maintains and develops enough appropriate care places as we move forward.

Thank you to Inspector Seamus Maher, Sgt Tom O Dwyer, Crime Prevention Officer, Inspector Seamus Maher and our local gardai who gave short presentations and were on hand to discuss security and safety issues.

Information Stands manned by Ger Hogan, locksmith; Liam Shanahan, installer Home Alarms and Bernadette Dunne, Task Personal Alarms were well attended, in fact a significant number of those attending used this opportunity to sign up for personal alarms.

Very often we struggle to find the perfect gift at Christmas or birthdays, security equipment might be the very thing, a particularly useful gift would be an audio visual door bell, allowing the householder to see who is at the door without having to leave their armchair.

The Rosie Greys sang their hearts out, everyone thoroughly enjoyed and joined in their singalong.

Led by Edel Carey and accompanied by Susan Price, the fun group will always welcome new members, We were so delighted Jim and Maura Campion joined us, everyone was so happy to meet up with them. An updated leaflet for our Age Friendly Friendship Service was distributed.

We are living in different times and keeping in touch isn't as easy, especially if you are pushing on a bit and it is more difficult to get out and about. We have 20 volunteers, they have received training Garda vetting and all have references on file.

These volunteers are eager to meet with new people, are looking to make new friends, if you or someone you know would like a visit or a morning phone call just let us know.

We thank Bernie Teehan who baked and sponsored the fantastic anniversary cake; Paul Davy, Milltown Garden Centre who sponsored plant arrangement; Stapletons Bakery who supplied scones and bracks.

Roscrea has such talented musicians and we were so lucky to have had four of the best on Wednesday afternoon. Billy Costello, Anthony Burke, Danny Quirke and Bill Smith, you set the tempo for the afternoon and it was brilliant.

We didn't have any idea of numbers to expect for the party, but the Racket Hall manager, Daniel Mc Carthy and his staff were outstanding in their efforts to ensure everything went to plan.

The volunteers and members of Age Friendly Roscrea are a great bunch of committed people who worked hard to organise this event and already are working on the major health and well being event planned for October 4th in Racket Hall.

In the meantime we will have our AGM in September. Finally, the Age Friendly Business Recognition programme has been rolled out in most counties in Ireland, Roscrea is taking the lead in Co. Tipperary and is the first Tipperary town to take on this challenge.

On Wednesday evening, 39 Roscrea Businesses were presented with their recognition charters. Each business has a named champion, the age friendly champion completed the age friendly business training and initiated a number of age friendly actions, and our hope is that more age friendly initiatives will be taken.

Roscrea Chamber of Commerce encouraged and supported this project and President Seamus Browne presented the charters.

The names of each business will be entered on the National on-line Register of Age Friendly Businesses kept by Age Friendly Ireland.