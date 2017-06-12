Tipperary expected to get a bounce from 400 jobs announcement

North Tipperary is expected to benefit from the news that North Trust is create a further 400 jobs at its Limerick operation.

The jobs were announced this Monday, June 12, by the global financial giant, who revealed that the positions were coming to the Mid West as a result of Brexit.

Northern Trust set up at the National Technological Park in Limerick with 19 staff in 2007, but now employs 1,000 across the city in two locations.

“We have seen growth in the scale and operation of our Irish business over the years and the continued expansion of our office in Limerick reflect this. We gratefully acknowledge the support of IDA Ireland and our local partners such as the University of Limerick and the Limerick Institute of Technology, where we have strong relationships, and recognize the pro-active engagement we have with Irish government representatives, and the local funds industry in Ireland," said Clive Bellows of Northern Trust.

He said the jobs underlined Northern Trust’s commitment to Ireland.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, who said it demonstrated the added-value of investing long-term in Ireland.

IDA chief executive officer Martin Shanahan said the investment also reinforced Ireland’s reputation as the funds capital of Europe and now made North Trust now one of the largest employers in the Mid West.

Limerick is a fund administration centre for Northern Trust supporting organisations, with offices at Hamilton House and City East Plaza.

The news of further job expansion in the financial services comes as global financial giant First Data launched its recruitment drive for its offices at Stereame in Nenagh, where the company will employ 300 people at its new R&D centre.