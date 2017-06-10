Gardai recover €200,000 worth of stolen machinery in Tipperary
A large quantity of stolen equipment with an estimated value of €200,000 has been recovered in Co. Tipperary.
Gardai in Cahir recovered the property from a premises near Ardfinnan village as part of a surveillance led operation and ongoing investigations.
It is understood that the equipment - including various industrial generators, gardening equipment, agricultural equipment - was stolen during burglaries in Ireland and the UK.
A man in his late 20s was arrested and is being detained at Cahir Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The incident is part of an ongoing operation by the Tipperary Garda Division into the recovery of stolen agricultural machinery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on