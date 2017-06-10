Gardai recover €200,000 worth of stolen machinery in Tipperary

A large quantity of stolen equipment with an estimated value of €200,000 has been recovered in Co. Tipperary.

Gardai in Cahir recovered the property from a premises near Ardfinnan village as part of a surveillance led operation and ongoing investigations.

It is understood that the equipment - including various industrial generators, gardening equipment, agricultural equipment - was stolen during burglaries in Ireland and the UK.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and is being detained at Cahir Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The incident is part of an ongoing operation by the Tipperary Garda Division into the recovery of stolen agricultural machinery.