Tipperary property sells for €2.2 million

The eagerly awaited auction of the Fortwilliam farm at Borrisoleigh was held on Wednesday last in the Anner Hotel, Thurles.

Unsurprisingly there was a large crowd in attendance for what the auctioneers Thomas V. Ryan had described as being “one of the finest properties of its kind to be brought to the market in recent years”.

Fortwilliam is situated on the edge of Borrisoleigh and is well known locally having been home to the Cooke family for about a century and a half.

The farm incorporates 217 st. acres of very good quality land with about half a mile of road frontage on to the Pallas Road. it also includes Fortwilliam House – an extensive residence which is listed as a protected structure, walled garden, stone outbuildings, hayshed, on site pond and streams etc.

The farm was offered for sale in lots and in its entirety (217 st. acres). The individual lots ranged in size from 6 st. acres to 95 st. acres. Bidding was brisk from the offset with no shortage of bids on the individual lots. Tthe aggregate lot offers and the offers on the entire were inseparable for a long period however the sole bidder for the entire eventually succeeded at €2.2 million.

Needless to say auctioneers Thomas V. Ryan were delighted with the outcome having guided the property at in excess of €2 million. Thomas V. Ryan commented that “€10,000 is a considerable sum per acre especially when you are dealing with such a large tract of land”.

He also pointed out that the offers for the individual lots while unsuccessful were quite noteworthy. for example lot 5 which was a 14 acre section with lane way access was bid to €15,000 per acre. also lots 2 & 4 when offered as a combination totaling 107 st. acres approx. was bid in excess of €1 million.