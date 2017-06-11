Sherry FitzGerald named 'Franchise of the Year'

Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide have been awarded the Franchise of the Year 2017 (Service) at this year’s Irish Franchise Awards.

The awards programme, now in its 22nd year, recognises excellence in franchising and rewards outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals in the franchise industry.

The ceremony took place at The Radisson St Helen’s Hotel in Stillorgan on Friday May 19th.

The Sherry FitzGerald Group was the first firm of Irish estate agents to franchise. The business has grown from a single residential branch to a nationwide company with a diversified business operating in almost 100 different locations and employing over 200 property professionals.

Commenting on the award Triona Gorman, Director, Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide said “As a business, Sherry FitzGerald has always put our clients first, last and centre of everything that we do - I truly believe this is what sets us apart. The core principle of putting the client first guides the decision making and behaviour of every individual within our network and is a key driver in both growth and retention.

As part of our commitment to exceptional service, we are prepared to invest heavily in technology to support the ever changing needs of our clients. The recent investments we have made in terms of broadening our service offering as well as developing new and innovative technology solutions has seen our business grow from strength to strength and the feedback we consistently receive from our clients bears testament to this”.

We were also delighted to be shortlisted in three other categories; Best Indigenous Franchise, Outstanding Growth, and Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, for Franchisee of the Year.