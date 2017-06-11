Tipperary Food Producers take Bloom by storm

It was a sell out show for the Tipperary Food Producers this year at Bloom.

“We were delighted at the turn out – it was the best year yet” says chairperson of the Tipperary Food Producers Con Traas. Bloom, organized by Bord Bia, is an amazing couple of days with the opportunity to meet new and existing customers.

Everyone has their own take on Food. The Tipperary Food Producers network encourages locals to simply consider buying food produced in Tipperary, whether it’s visiting your local baker, butcher, farm shops, cheese monger, retailers and farmers market.

Bord Bia invite in the key players from retail and food service sector to a buyers morning and this year the focus was on Brexit and new export markets.

Many of the food producers from Tipperary already export, such as Cooleeney Cheese who’s product can be found in the finest food shops of New York and Dubai.

Brian Walsh owner of The Tipperary Kitchen said “The Buyers Morning is a fantastic opportunity to meet new contacts and gain new business.”

The Tipperary Kitchen located in Holycross Village has been in business since 2006, currently employ 14 people in the bakery and shop The Holycross Stores.

They recently launched a new range of Marvellous Meringues, in four flavours; Coconut & Black pepper, Cardamom & Orange, Praline and finally the most popular at Bloom Beetroot & Ginger.

Producers from Tipperary that attended Bloom include The Tipperary Kitchen, The Apple Farm, Lisduff Fine Foods, Cashel Blue Cheese, Crossogue Preserves, The Scullery, O’Donnell’s, Cooleeney Blue Cheese and the Marshmallow Factory.