Just six weeks to go to sixth annual Cut Loose Festival

With just six weeks to go until five of Ireland’s leading artists play the Cut Loose Country Music Festival 2017 in Holycross on Sunday 16th July 2017, things are heating up on site and tickets are selling fast.

A stellar lineup of artists including Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Philomena Begley, Michael English, Louise Morrissey and Cliona Hagan will take to the stage for what is being dubbed “the Summer festival of the year”.

Holycross has played host to the Cut Loose Country Music Festival for the last five years.

Given the tremendous success of this festival, which saw over eight thousand people in attendance in July 2016, the committee are working towards an exceptional festival in 2017.

Michael Lowry, chief organiser of the festival said, “We have delivered upon five outstanding country music events to date and 2017 will be no different. Onsite preparations have begun in anticipation of a hugely successful festival. Our objective is once again to raise funds for the Club, which allows for continued improvements over the coming year.”

He continued, “We have confirmed our best ever lineup, and with our loyal fan base, are confident it will once again be a superb family day out.

Huge increase

“When we started this festival it was the only country music festival in Ireland. It attracts festival-goers the length and breadth of the country and this year we have seen a huge increase in people travelling from abroad who will stay locally. This is a testament to the line-up, organisation and feedback of the festival.”

The local club, Holycross Ballycahill GAA club has been very busy making sure that all the arrangements are in place for the festival and with such a huge voluntary element associated with the preparations and the operations on the day, it really is a huge community event with something for all of the family guaranteed.

Tickets are priced at €20 and are available at Lar na Pairce, Thurles, in all Centra’s and Super Valu’s, and online at Tickets.ie.

The event takes place at Holycross Ballycahill GAA Club, Holycross from 1pm – 7pm on Sunday 16th July 2017.