Buds and Blossoms Garden Festival

Spink GAA are hosting the second Buds and Blossoms Laois Garden Festival on this Sunday 11th June 2017 from 12-6pm in Spink Community Grounds.

Speakers on the day include Dermot O'Neill, Fionnuala Fallon, Mairead Lavery and Dr. John McCullen.

This promises to be a great day out for all the family with a rare chance to see some of Ireland's best nurseries, music, food and crafts for adults and plenty of fun and games for children.