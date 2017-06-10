Killenaive National School set to close this summer
The Board of Management of Killenaive National School wishes to inform the parishioners that the school will be permanently closed on the 31st of August.
We wish to thank everyone for their support throughout the years.
There will be a special Mass to mark the closure of the school on June 14th in Killeen Church at 11.a.m. There will be refreshments afterwards in the school and all are welcome to attend.
