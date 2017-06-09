New performance art 'Cuislí' for Roscrea

Cuislí present a performance at Damer House Gallery, Roscrea. Ireland as part of a series investigating ‘Structuring Structures’ with installations/residues from previous performances ‘Invisible Red Line’, ‘Buried Deeds’ and ‘Administration of Occupation’.

The performance will begin at 10.30am and continue throughout the day of the opening which will take place at 3pm on Saturday 10th June 2017. Residue, video footage and documentation of ‘Three People in a Room at a Table’ and previous performances will remain in the gallery until 30th June 2017. Cuislí are three artists, Áilbhe Hines, Aodán McCardle and Bernadette Hopkins, who come together for collaborative performances utilising the visual, word, movement, body and sound. They use the resistance inherent in actions of collaboration and improvisation as a central dynamic. The main subject in this body of work is ‘Structuring Structures’, scrutinising those processes of social, political, cultural and personal communication and administration which subtly shift behaviour, movement, thoughts and intentions in everyday life. In truly collaborating, the edge of each person’s thoughts and actions becomes blurred. This is compounded, when improvisation is also a main force within a performance. These core attitudes allow investigation of subjects without predetermining the outcome and crucially, making the artists equally subject to investigation within the performance. If the edge has two sides then one is not sure which side one is on. In ‘Three People in a Room at a Table’, Cuislí will question the edge of performance itself. They will consider the gallery space as a studio space, marking out the parameters of their investigation and invite the audience to observe. Writing, mark-making, sound and projection investigate the edges made. A presence is left with imprints of language formed by tongue and body. Therein emerges a set of questions; whether this collective investigation would be performance, or the consideration of a performance; whether this will be art, or the consideration of art.